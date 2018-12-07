Tickets for Fastlove: A tribute to George Michael now available!

Don’t miss this brand-new show for 2023 as the world’s favourite George Michael celebration comes to the Lyric Theatre with all of Michael's beloved hits!

About Fastlove: A tribute to George Michael

This show is one for the fans to relive old classics and celebrate one of the greatest singer/songwriters the world has ever seen.

The show captures the power, emotion and star quality in a stunning production with full video and light show to help enhance recreating the soundtrack to your life.

From Wham to his glittering solo career journey through the hits Wake Me Up, Too Funky, Father Figure, Freedom, Faith, Knew You Were Waiting, Careless Whisper and many more!

About George Michael

George Michael was an iconic British singer, songwriter, he rose to fame as a member of the pop duo Wham! in the 1980s before embarking on a successful solo career.

Hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," "Careless Whisper," and "Freedom" became international chart-toppers, propelling Wham! to stardom.

In 1987, George Michael embarked on a solo career. His debut album, "Faith," released in 1987, became a colossal success, featuring chart-topping singles like "Faith," "Father Figure," and "One More Try." The album's blend of pop, R&B, and soul solidified Michael's status as a solo artist.

Throughout his career, he fearlessly explored different musical genre. Beyond his musical achievements, George Michael was known for his philanthropic efforts and activism.

Fastlove: A tribute to George Michael tickets are available now!

It's all for the fans! Relive the songs of one of the greatest singer/songwriters and book your tickets today for Fastlove!