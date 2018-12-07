Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael Tickets at the Adelphi Theatre, London

    Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael

    An unforgettable evening celebrating a global superstar, George Michael.

    8 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 10 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    20 June 2023

    Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (8 customer reviews)

    Renata Svarcova

    7 December 18

    Great idea to keep George "alive" this way. Decent performance.

    Fredrik Saarnak

    4 December 18

    Me and my wife really enjoyed this show. Great performance of all included. Don't miss it if you have a chanse to see it.

    Next Available Performances of Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael

    TODAY is 18th June 2023

    June 2023

    Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael news

    Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael will be performed at London’s Lyric Theatre 14/9/2018, 3.55pm

    Tags:

    MusicalConcertsCheap Theatre TicketsLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightOur PicksSomething A Little DifferentNimax Theatres

    We use cookies