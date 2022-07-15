Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show tickets available now!

This explosive exploration of the world of fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier comes to the Roundhouse Theatre in London for a limited run this summer. You will not want to miss this incredible pop culture revelation, so book your tickets for Fashion Freak Show now whilst availability lasts!

What is Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show?

Wild, scandalous, exhilarating, provocative, and hilarious. Jean Paul Gaultier returns to stir up London this summer with his spectacular creation Fashion Freak Show. See half a century of pop culture from the perspective of fashion’s enfant terrible. Fashion Freak Show comes to London’s Roundhouse Theatre for a limited 52 show run,

This stunning spectacle is all-singing, all-dancing and absolutely filled to the brim with incredible costumes. Fashion Freak Show tells the tale of one of the world’s most innovative designers– Jean Paul Gaultier. This electric experience is part revue part fashion show and all Gaultier. Indulge in a feast for all the senses, an extraordinary presentation of actors, dancers, and circus artists who take to the stage in an absurd, passionate and larger than life fashion.

Featuring moments starting with his early career and from his greatest fashion shows take a look at the inner workings of the brain of Jean Paul Gaultier. See not only his incredible catwalk shows and iconic creations but his life in terms of family, friendship, love rebellion and broken taboos all set to an explosive playlist of hits from disco to funk from pop to rock and New Wave to punk: the music that shaped and inspired the designer over the course of his career.

Fashion Freak Show Creatives

This look into the mind of Jean Paul Gaultier and his life rings true as the great fashion icon is the creator, writer, director and costume designer of the show. French actress and film director Tonie Marshall was co-director of this incredible undertaking.

Dancer and choreographer Marion Motin is the choreographer. Nile Rodgers is the music producer and director. Raphaël Cioffi is the co-writer. Eric Soyer is the scenographer. Renaud Rubiano is the videographer.

The cast of the London run of Fashion Freak Show is expected to be announced in due course.

Tickets for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show on sale now!

A chance to get away from the world and enter a fantastic realm that is not bound by one definition of beauty. Fashion Freak Show is daring, bawdy, sexy, and magical. It is a celebration of the provocative and it is utterly extravagant. Book your tickets now or be left behind wishing you had experienced the wonder of Fashion Freak Show yourself.