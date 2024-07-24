Fantastically Great Women Who Have Changed The World Tickets

Based on the hugely successful children’s book by **Kate Pankhurst**, the show has been adapted for the stage into a brand-new empowering and upbeat musical. This pop-fueled show celebrates some of the most empowering and impressive women in history. With a stunning set, incredible characters, and a great soundtrack, this show will leave you feeling both inspired and uplifted. Don’t miss your chance to see this new musical, that will have you feeling empowered and rocking out to a memorable and exciting soundtrack.

About Fantastically Great Women Who Have Changed The World.

From the producers of *Six The Musical* comes a new musical that follows the protagonist, Jade, as she breaks away from her class at a museum to visit the not-yet-open Gallery of Greatness. During her adventure, she meets incredible and inspiring women from history, including, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, and Emmeline Pankhurst, among others. Embark on a journey through the lives of some of history’s greatest icons right here.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Author of the book, Fantastically Great Women Who Have Changed The World Kate Pankhurt is distantly related to Emmeline Pankhurst.

The show won best show for families and young audiences in 2022.

Playwright, **Chris Bush** won an Olivier for best new musical for Standing at the Sky's Edge.

Creatives

Dramatist – Chris Bush

Songwriter –

Music by

Director

Miranda CooperMiranda Cooper and Jennifer Decilveo– Amy Hodge