Fanny London tickets

Playing a strictly limited run at the King’s Head Theatre. Fanny is a joyful and irreverent comedy celebrating music, family and a previously unrecognised composer. Book your official tickets today!

About Fanny

Meet Fanny Mendelssohn. You'll probably know her younger brother Felix, from nineteenth-century smash hits like 'The Wedding March'. Felix was such a musical sensation that Queen Victoria requested a personal concert and even sung her favorite of his compositions: ‘Italien’. The only problem was Felix didn’t write it. The piece of music was Fanny’s, quietly published under her brother's name.

So - when Fanny intercepts a letter inviting Felix to go back to England and premiere a new orchestral work for the Queen, Fanny decides to hide the letter and take her rightful place at the palace!

It’s worth the applause

A life-enhancing comedy, expertly conducted - WhatsOnStage

A brisk, irrelevant, enthralling play - Broadway World

Charlie Russell gives an immaculate performance - West End Best Friend

As near to a perfect play as I’ve ever seen - Wokingham Today

Fanny cast

Fanny - Charlie Russell

Fanny creatives