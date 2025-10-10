Fanny London tickets
Playing a strictly limited run at the King’s Head Theatre. Fanny is a joyful and irreverent comedy celebrating music, family and a previously unrecognised composer. Book your official tickets today!
About Fanny
Meet Fanny Mendelssohn. You'll probably know her younger brother Felix, from nineteenth-century smash hits like 'The Wedding March'. Felix was such a musical sensation that Queen Victoria requested a personal concert and even sung her favorite of his compositions: ‘Italien’. The only problem was Felix didn’t write it. The piece of music was Fanny’s, quietly published under her brother's name.
So - when Fanny intercepts a letter inviting Felix to go back to England and premiere a new orchestral work for the Queen, Fanny decides to hide the letter and take her rightful place at the palace!
It’s worth the applause
- A life-enhancing comedy, expertly conducted - WhatsOnStage
- A brisk, irrelevant, enthralling play - Broadway World
- Charlie Russell gives an immaculate performance - West End Best Friend
- As near to a perfect play as I’ve ever seen - Wokingham Today
Fanny cast
Fanny creatives
- Writer - Calum Finlay
- Director - Katie-Ann McDonough
- Creative Associate - Charlie Russell
- Producer - RJG Productions
- Associate Producer - The Watermill Theatre