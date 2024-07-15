Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    FANGIRLS Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    FANGIRLS

    Crushes, chaos, and a concert like no other! FANGIRLS in London is an epic love story!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    13 July - 24 August 2024
    Access
    Chilled performance: 7th August 2024, 2:30pm. BSL interpreted performance: 8 August 2024, 7:30pm. Audio Described Performance: 12 August 2024, 7:30pm. Open Captioned Performance: 16 August 2024, 7:30pm.

    Next Available Performances of FANGIRLS

    TODAY is 24th November 2023

    July 2024 August 2024

    Tags:

    MusicalConcerts TicketsContemporary TicketsJukebox TicketsLimited Run TicketsSonia Friedman Productions Tickets

    We use cookies