Get ready for an unmissable show that pulses with the soaring adrenaline of a first crush and feels like the best pop concert you’ve never been to.

Meet Edna: she’s 14, she’s a misfit, and she’s in love with Harry. There’s just one problem: Harry’s in the world’s biggest boy band, has 38 million fans, and doesn’t know she exists. When Harry’s band announces a tour stop in Edna’s hometown of Sydney, Australia, she knows this is her destiny – her one chance to meet him. But how on EARTH will she get Harry’s attention?! And exactly how far is she prepared to go in the name of love? FANGIRLS London tickets are available now, will you be a part of the show?

Fangirl Over FANGIRLS

If you think this is just a story about loving a boy band... think again. FANGIRLS is a thrilling and subversive musical comedy about the danger of underestimating teenage girls. After multiple sell-out runs across Australia, including the Sydney Opera House, this brand new production of the multi-award winning, pop musical phenomenon FANGIRLS is about to take the UK by storm.

Developed with support from the Australian Theatre for Young People, Belvoir St Theatre, Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival, The Barbican Theatre Open Lab, The Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Global Creature.

Critical Acclaim For FANGIRLS

“This pop musical will probably change your life” - Time Out Australia

“Believe the hype. The FANGIRLS phenomenon is real!” - Limelight

“FANGIRLS is sure to become an iconic hit” - ArtsHub

“A love letter to feeling so much you just have to scream” - Guardian Australia

FRANGIRLS London Creative Team

Main Creatives