Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Evita returns to the West End this summer! Playing for a strictly limited two-night run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

What is Evita about?

The cult musical charts Eva Peron’s meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, Evita follows Person’s journey from a poverty-stricken illegitimate child to ambitious actress to the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

The Argentine politician, activist, actress, and philanthropist established the position of First Lady of Argentina after marrying President Juan Domingo Peron. The much beloved Argentine icon left millions heartbroken with her untimely death in 1952, with the government suspending all official activities for several days as the country went into mourning.

The concert version of the musical expertly showcases the heartfelt songs that established Evita as one of the greatest musicals of all time. The Tony, Olivier, and Drama Desk award-winning soundtrack, performed by a 30-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra, features the iconic songs; ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’, ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’, and ‘A New Argentina’. The cast and creatives of Evita In Concert

Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of Disney’s Moana and star of The Little Mermaid Live, makes her West End debut in the title role of Evita, alongside West End leading man Matt Rawle (Martin Guerre, Miss Saigon, Zorro) who makes his much-anticipated return in the role of Che.

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Bill Deamer (Follies, Top Hat, Cats) with further casting and creatives to be announced.

