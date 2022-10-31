Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Emojiland Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    Emojiland

    Witness this exploration of the faces that live inside of our phones, and what it means.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2hrs 30mins including one interval
    Performance dates
    Monday 31 October.

    Next Available Performances of Emojiland

    TODAY is 28th October 2022

    October 2022

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies