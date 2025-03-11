Menu
    Drum Tao - The Dream Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Drum Tao - The Dream

    Drum TAO make it’s London debut

    Important information

    Running time
    2 hours including 15 min interval
    Performance dates
    11 – 15 March 2025
    Content
    This production contains haze.

    Next Available Performances of Drum Tao - The Dream

    March 2025

