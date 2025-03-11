Drum TAO The Dream Tickets

Drum TAO is making its debut in London, following a sold-out Off-Broadway run. Drum TAO is an extraordinary performance capturing the true essence of Japanese culture. This beautiful performance combines the history and culture of Japan with modern costumes and stunning visuals to create a truly electrifying and energetic production. Don’t miss the chance to see this sensational performance. Book your tickets now.

About Drum TAO

Based in Oita, Japan, Drum TAO’s extraordinary talent has gained them over eight million spectators worldwide. Drum TAO’s remarkable Japanese artistry is showcased as the group brings their one-of-a-kind instrumental performance, featuring the distinctly Japanese lineup of Wadaiko drums alongside beautiful melodies on Shinobue (flute), Koto (harp), and Shamisen (guitar). Their traditional style is paired with intense physicality and contemporary musical interpretations."

Facts and Critical Acclaim