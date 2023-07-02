Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Don't Tell the Bishops Tickets at the St Pauls Church, Covent Garden, London

    Don't Tell the Bishops

    Release your inner freedom with the epic Pride party of the year, Don't Tell The Bishops!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This performance is suitable for ages 11+
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    2 July 2023
    Access
    This performance will take place in the church, however there is step-free access to the performance space.

    Next Available Performances of Don't Tell the Bishops

    TODAY is 18th May 2023

    July 2023

    Tags:

    MusicalConcertsLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyPride in LondonSpecial Events

    We use cookies