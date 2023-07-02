Tickets for Don't Tell the Bishops: An After-Pride Party at the Actors' Church are available now!

Mark Robert Petty presents Don’t Tell The Bishops: An After-Pride Concert at The Actors’ Church on Sunday 2nd July. Featuring an all-star West End cast (that is yet to be announced) join Mark Robert Petty for an evening of joy and liberation, as we celebrate the magic of LGBTQ+-themed musicals and classic pop songs. Book your tickets today!

About Don’t Tell The Bishops: An After-Pride Party

This extraordinary concert invites your spirit to soar and your legs to dance freely. However, the true purpose behind this night of revelry is to raise funds for an incredible cause, the LGBT charity OneBodyOneFaith, which passionately advocates for marriage equality within the Church of England!

With an atmosphere of carefree celebration, Don’t Tell The Bishops: An After-Pride Party shows that love and identity know no boundaries. This extraordinary event will transport you into the enchanting worlds of LGBTQ+-themed musicals, showcasing the inspiring stories and captivating melodies that have touched hearts and inspired change throughout history.

About Mark Robert Petty

For the past five years, Mark has successfully organised the concert series The Crazy Coqs Presents. Additionally, he has been the producer of A Musical Theatre Christmas, a delightful event taking place at The Actors' Church for the past two years.

Mark is not only a skilled producer but also a talented lyricist. Collaborating with Barry Anderson, they form the renowned songwriting duo, Anderson & Petty.

Mark has released two remarkable albums. The first, titled You Are Home: The Songs of Anderson & Petty, features extraordinary performances from numerous stars from the stage and screen.

The second album, Wish - The Anderson & Petty Holiday Album, showcases the enchanting voices of Liz Callaway, Drew Seeley, Alexa Green, Natasha J. Barnes, Sean Allan Krill, and many others. Notably, their song "(Stowin' Away) In Santa's Sleigh" recently gained recognition as it was featured in the beloved Hallmark Holiday movie, Christmas By The Book.

