Diva: Live From Hell Tickets

*Diva: Live From Hell* was the hottest ticket in town when it first opened at the Turbine Theatre in 2022. The critically acclaimed show is now back to raise some more hell! Loosely based on the classic film *All About Eve*, the hit show features one diva’s journey as he does whatever it takes to hold onto his title. Book your tickets now for this must-see, hilarious, blood-love stained letter to Broadway.

About Diva: Live From Hell

Desmond Channing, the president of the drama club and the star of every school show, spent most of his short life in the spotlight. When Evan Harris, a rival student and a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his position, Desmond responds as any diva would - with lethal force. Now, stuck in the 'Seventh Circle', Hell’s most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive his disturbing tale of woe. As we join him and his band for their one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with desperate vigor in the hopes of proving he has repented and can be freed from this eternal, campy torment.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The show was nominated for Best Off-West End Show at the 23 rd WhatsOnStage Awards.

WhatsOnStage Awards. Star of the show, **Luke Bayer** won a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Understudy/Alternate in a Show for his role as Alternate Jamie in *Everybody’s Talking About Jamie*.

Writer, **Nora Brigid Monahan** won the 2013 United Solo Award for Best Musical.

Cast and Creatives:

Performer: Luke Bayer

Book and Characters:

Music and Lyrics:

Director:

Musical Director:

Producer:

Nora Brigid MonahanAlexander Sage-OyenJoe McNeiceDebbi ClarkeBlair Russell Productions