    Dirty Dancing Tickets at the Capital Theatre, London

    Dirty Dancing

    Get ready for the time of your life...

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 5 are not permitted in the auditorium. The show is not advised for children under the age of 12.
    Running time
    2h 20mins
    Performance dates
    10 November 2025 – 29 March 2026
    Content
    Next Available Performances of Dirty Dancing

    TODAY is 19th June 2025

    November 2025 December 2025 January 2026 February 2026 March 2026 April 2026 May 2026

