Dirty Dancing London tickets

Get Ready for the ‘Time of Your Life’ as the record-breaking Dirty Dancing opens London’s newest theatre. Located next to Westfield Shopping Centre (we wonder if any of the shops stock watermelons?) Capital Theatre is an intimate auditorium that offers a premium experience. Book your official ticket to their first show, Dirty Dancing, today.

About Dirty Dancing

Be transported back to Kellerman’s resort in the summer of ’63 where Baby first meets charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle and quickly becomes drawn into his world.

Discover an exciting fresh take on the hugely popular show featuring the beloved story, script and music with a live band and company of over 40 performers, reimagining the iconic tale and all your favourite moments - from Baby's memorable moment of "carrying a watermelon" to her heartwarming transformation and the unforgettable final dance that proves “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” Featuring sensationally sexy choreography, that famous lift and the classic soundtrack of 35 hit songs including Hungry Eyes, Hey Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I've Had) The Time of My Life.

Facts and critical acclaim

You are never more than nine rows from the stage in this brand-new 620-seat purpose-built venue. Well, nobody puts Baby in the corner!

A live band provides the musical's 35 hit songs.

The 1988 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey , won an Oscar, Golden Globe and a Grammy for Best Original Song.

and , won an Oscar, Golden Globe and a Grammy for Best Original Song. Dirty Dancing made $10 million in 10 days, and has sold over 10 million DVDs.

At the time of its on-sale, the Dirty Dancing London premiere was the fastest-selling West End musical of all time, and has had an incredible four record-breaking London seasons.

Dirty Dancing cast and creatives

To be announced.