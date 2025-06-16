Menu
    Diamonds and Dust Tickets at the Emerald Theatre , London

    Diamonds and Dust

    The glamorous new show starring Faye Tozer

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is for ages 18+, excluding brunches and Saturday matinees, which are 16+ with adult supervision.
    Running time
    1hr 55mins
    Performance dates
    16 June - 28 September 2025
    Special notice

    Dita Von Teese will be performing on select dates only. Dita Von Teese is currently confirmed to play the following dates (except 4pm Saturday shows): 16 – 23 June, 2 – 13 July, 14- 17 Aug, 18- 21 Sept.

    Faye Tozer will not perform on Mondays from 14 July.

    Next Available Performances of Diamonds and Dust

    TODAY is 22nd May 2025

    June 2025 July 2025 August 2025 September 2025

