Diamonds and Dust London tickets

Conceived and directed by Dita Von Teese, the Queen of Burlesque, Diamonds and Dust is the tantalisingly seductive new world of high glamour and dangerous games. Starring Faye Tozer as the heartbreaking Miss Kitty LeRoy, book your official tickets now with London Theatre Direct!

About Diamonds and Dust

The cards are dealt. Your fate awaits.

Notorious gunslinging card dealer Miss Kitty LeRoy is fighting for survival in a man’s world in this true tale of danger, rebellion and vengeance. Full to the rafters of Old West drama, show-stopping performances and high-stakes spectacle, the world premiere of Diamonds and Dust will leave you dazzled.

Behind The Curtain

Dita Von Teese is credited with re-popularizing burlesque performance, and recent screen appearance include The Masked Dancer and the music video for Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled.

Faye Tozer is best known as a member of Steps, as well as starring in musicals such as Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and was a runner-up in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Bespoke footwear for the show will be designed by Christian Louboutin!

Please Bear in Mind

Dita Von Teese will be performing on select dates only. Dita Von Teese is currently confirmed to play the following dates (except 4pm Saturday shows): 16 – 23 June, 2 – 13 July, 14- 17 Aug, 18- 21 Sept.

Faye Tozer will not be performing on Mondays from 14 July.

Diamonds and Dust Cast

Lady Luck – Dita Von Teese

Miss Kitty LeRoy – Faye Tozer

Specialty 1 – Tosca Rivola

Specialty 2/3 – Candace Cane

Specialty 2/3 – Lady Lydia

Specialty 2/3 - Zoë Marshall

Diamonds and Dust Creatives

Director/Choreographer – Dita Von Teese

Creator/Co-Writer/Director/Choreographer – Tosca Rivola

Co-Writer – Emma Henley

Co-Writer – Careena Melia

Couture Costume Designer – Jenny Packham

Footwear Designer – Christian Louboutin