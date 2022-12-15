David Walliams’ Demon Dentist tickets are on sale now!

Another David Walliams classic has been adapted for the stage by the Birmingham Stage Company. Don’t miss your chance to see another of your family’s favourite stories come to life. This Christmas in London, take the family to see Demon Dentist at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre!

David Walliams’ Demon Dentist on stage!

Odd things are occurring in Alfie’s town. When the children put their teeth under their pillows for the tooth fairy they expect to find something round and shiny. Instead, they are waking up to find absolutely horrible things! With the help of his friend Gabz, Alfie is determined to get to the bottom of this dreadful mystery.

But they certainly never would have expected what they’d find when they come face to face with the demon dentist!

The winter weather won’t be the only thing causing chills down your spine this Christmas! Demon Dentist is a thrilling and hilarious adventure brought to you by the West End producers of David Walliams’ Olivier-nominated Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy.

Demon Dentist cast and creatives

Casting for the London run of Demon Dentist has lately been announced. Emily Harrigan (SIX, Nerds, Beauty and the Beast) is playing Miss Root. Sam Varley (Matilda, Peter Pan, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Lord of the Flies) is playing Alfie. They stars alongside Georgia Grant-Atkinson (Beauty and the Beast, Chelsea’s Choice, Mogadishu, Cabaret) playing Gabz.

They are joined by James Mitchell as Dad, Zain Abrahams as Raj, Misha Malcolm as Winnie, and Ben Eagle as PC Plank. The cast is completed by Aaron Patel and Mia Overfield in the ensemble.

The show was adapted for the stage and is directed by Neal Foster, the manager of the Birmingham Stage Company. He has previously adapted Walliams’ Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, which both transferred to the West End’s Garrick Theatre and earned Olivier Award nominations.

The designer is Jackie Trousdale with lighting designer Jason Taylor.

The show was composed by Jak Poore. The sound designer is Nick Sagar. Choreography comes from Paul Chantry and Rae Piper of Chantry Dance and the costume supervisor is Nia Evans. Casting is from Kay Magson with Adrian Littlejohns as production manager.

Tickets for Demon Dentist in London this Christmas!

David Walliams has long been a family favourite, so this holiday season gather the family for a chilling tale at the Bloomsbury Theatre. Demon Dentist tickets for London are limited so book now whilst availability lasts!