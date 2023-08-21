Tickets for Death Note are available now!

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea Death Note: The Musical will get its English language premiere with two star-studded concerts at The London Palladium. Book your tickets today!

About Death Note

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation’s most wanted

criminals. But a detective only known as “L” is soon tracking him down…

The creatives of Death Note

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series (60 million copies worldwide) of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, this groundbreaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn (‘Jekyll & Hyde’, 4 years on Broadway, ‘Dracula’, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

Death Note tickets are available now!

This gripping musical explores an intense psychological battle, laced with mind games. With complex characters, and thought-provoking ethical dilemmas, Death Note is a must-see for fans of psychological thrillers and morally complex narratives. Book your tickets now!