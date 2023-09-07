Tickets for *Death Note: The Musical * are available now!

What are the consequences of playing god? In this story of vengeance and justice, the supernatural has the ability to take life with the flick of a pen.

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea Death Note: The Musical will get its English language premiere with two star-studded concerts at The London Palladium, and will now play for six performances at London's Lyric Theatre. Book your tickets today!

About Death Note: The Musical at the Lyric Theatre

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation’s most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as “L” is soon tracking him down…

The creatives of Death Note: The Musical at the Lyric Theatre

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series (60 million copies worldwide) of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, this groundbreaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn (‘Jekyll & Hyde’, 4 years on Broadway, ‘Dracula’, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

Centered around mind games and a relentless physcological battle, this gripping musical is filled with complex characters, and thought-provoking ethical dilemmas. Death Note is a must-see for fans of psychological thrillers and morally complex narratives. Book your tickets now!