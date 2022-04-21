Menu
    Death Drop Tickets at the Criterion Theatre, London

    Death Drop

    Final Chance to see Latrice Royale and Kitty Scott-Claus star in Death Drop!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+.
    Running time
    2 hours 15 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    4 March - 24 April 2022

    Tags:

    MusicalComedyLast Chance To SeeHot TicketsStar PowerLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightSomething A Little Different

