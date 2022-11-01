Death Drop Back in the Habit comes to Darford's Orchard Theatre!

Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash hit UK tour, Death Drop is back! The new UK Tour comes to Bromley's Churchill Theatre for an extremely limited run, so book tickets now.

Death Drop Back in the Habit

The all drag murder mystery sensation that took the UK by storm is back with a brand-new show and an all-star cast on the shady horizon.

Death Drop: Back In The Habit was written Rob Evans sees Jesse Jones return to direct. Death Drop: Back In The Habit sees a gaggle of fabulous Nuns trapped in their Convent with a serial slayer slashing through the Sisters. As the clues are uncovered by Sis Marple, you’ll be laughing up and down the pews as the hilarious, fierce, all-drag killer comedy comes to its thrilling and uproarious conclusion.

Death Drop comes to Dartford ahead of West End run!

Dartford's Orchard Theatre hosts an extremely limited run of the newest Death Drop Tour. Don't miss your chance to catch a new story and a new cast that are sure to slay!