    Death Drop Back in the Habit - Dartford Tickets at the Orchard Theatre, Dartford

    Death Drop Back in the Habit - Dartford

    Death Drop is back to slay in Dartford!

    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    2 hours 20 minutes (including interval)
    1-5 November 2022
    PLEASE BE AWARE: This production takes place in Dartford at the Orchard Theatre. This is not the London run of Death Drop. Please be certain you wish to attend the show in Dartford before purchase, as no refunds or exchanges will be permitted due to venue confusion.

    November 2022

    Musical

