Death Drop Back in the Habit comes to Cardiff's New Theatre!

Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash hit UK tour, Death Drop is back! The new UK Tour comes to Cardiff for an extremely limited run at the New Theatre following its West End return. Book your tickets to see these sharp sisters slay the day in Wales whilst availability lasts.

Death Drop Back in the Habit

The drag murder mystery sensation that took the UK by storm is back and better than ever with a brand-new show and an all-star cast to be announced.

Death Drop: Back In The Habit is written by Rob Evans and Jesse Jones returns as director. Death Drop: Back In The Habit sees a gaggle of fabulous Nuns trapped in their Convent with a serial slayer slashing their way through the Sisters. As the clues are revealed by Sis Marple, you’ll be laughing in the pews as the hilarious, fierce, all-drag killer comedy comes to its thrilling and uproarious conclusion.

Death Drop comes to Cardiff following West End run

Cardiff's New Theatre will welcome the newest Death Drop Tour following its newest West End run. Don't miss your chance to catch a new story and a new cast that are sure to slay!