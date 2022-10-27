Death Drop Back in the Habit comes to Bromley's Churchill Theatre!

Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash hit UK tour, Death Drop is back! The new UK Tour comes to Bromley's Churchill Theatre for an extremely limited run, so book tickets now.

Death Drop Back in the Habit

The drag murder mystery sensation that took the country by storm is returning with a brand-new show and an all-star cast to be announced.

Death Drop: Back In The Habit is written by Rob Evans and Jesse Jones returns as director. Death Drop: Back In The Habit sees a gaggle of fabulous Nuns trapped in their Convent with a serial slayer slashing their way through the Sisters. As the clues are unearthed by Sis Marple, you’ll be laughing in the pews as the hilarious, fierce, all-drag killer comedy comes to its thrilling and uproarious conclusion.

Death Drop kicks off new tour in Bromley

Bromley's Churchill Theatre is the first leg of the newest Death Drop Tour. Don't miss your chance to catch a new story and a new cast that are sure to slay!