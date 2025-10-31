Coven Tickets

Coven is a scorching new musical that explores the true story of the Pendle Witch Trials. In 1612, a young girl’s accusation leads to a terrifying chain of events that leaves Jennet imprisoned among feared women. As her faith crumbles, the truth emerges. Book your tickets to see Coven today.

About Coven

Set in 1612, Coven takes us to Pendle, Lancashire, where Jennet, once the accuser, finds herself in a cell, surrounded by powerful women accused of witchcraft. Directed by Olivier Award-winner Miranda Cromwell and featuring Grammy-winning Daisy Chute, this musical blends powerful melodies with a gripping retelling of the Pendle Witch Trials.

Facts and Critical Acclaim:

Directed by Olivier Award-winning Miranda Cromwell, who Best Director at the Olivier Awards 2020 with her co-director Marianne Elliott for their production of Death Of A Salesman at the Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre.

Features songs by Grammy-winning Daisy Chute and Rebecca Brewer.

Please Bear in Mind

The performance features swearing and acts of violence, with themes of misogyny, witch prosecution, imprisonment, state violence and murder, execution by hanging, classism, rape, childbirth, child abuse, PTSD

Coven Creatives

Writer - Rebecca Brewer

Songs by - Daisy Chute & Rebecca Brewer

Director - Miranda Cromwell

Coven Cast

To be announced