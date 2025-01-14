Copla: A Spanish Cabaret Tickets

Copla: A Spanish Cabaret, is packed full of powerful songs which has played an important role in Spanish history, particularly during times of oppression. This vibrant and vivid production is now making its way to the Other Palace Studio for a limited run. The performance promises to be a feast for the eyes, combining traditional elements of Spanish dance and melodramatic music

About Copala: A Spanish Cabaret

Copla: A Spanish Cabaret serves as a dynamic platform that challenges historical and cultural narratives, particularly those shaped during Franco’s dictatorship and later for Spanish LGBTQ communities. With a focus on queer migrant identity, the cabaret show intricately weaves together themes of displacement, nostalgia, and the reinterpretation of beloved musical traditions. Alejandro Postigo, as both performer and storyteller, deconstructs traditional Spanish coplas, infusing them with new meaning and context relevant to queer collectives. By embodying his alter ego, La Gitana, Postigo invites the audience into an immersive experience filled with live music and personal anecdotes, fostering a space for reflection and dialogue. The performance not only celebrates the intersectionality of queer and migrant identities but also underscores the power of art as a form of resistance and self-expression.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Copla is a traditional Spanish musical genre that’s also known as canción española, or Spanish song. It’s rooted in the country’s cultural identity.

Copla: A Spanish Cabaret Cast