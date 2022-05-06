Come From Away theatre tickets and hotel packages available now!

What is the Come From Away Phoenix Theatre musical about?

On September 11, 2001, North American airspace was closed. 38 planes had to be rerouted and make unanticipated landings in the small town of Gander on the island of Newfoundland. Come From Away is the tale of what happened when the locals of this small, insulated community struggled to accommodate nearly 7,000 unexpected passengers as they, along with the rest of the world, were reeling in the days following 9/11. This musical is based on the real, inspirational events of that time and many of the characters are based on real people who lived the experience, including Nick and Diane Marson, who met and fell in love in real life following the disaster.

Come From Away West End cast and creatives

Tony® and Grammy® nominated writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein have created Come From Away after taking the accounts of the real-life people involved. They have used those accounts to create this heartwarming musical which brings a charming cast of characters to life.

The 2022 West End cast of Come From Away includes Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Gemma Knight Jones (Hannah and others), Sam Oladeinde (Bob and others) and Emma Salvo (Janice and others) with Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Come From Away is directed by Christopher Ashley and features a book, music, and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, musical staging by Kelly Devine, musical arrangements and musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath, costume design Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, hair design by David Brian Brown, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, dialect coaching by Joel Goldes, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG, and musical direction and UK musical supervision by Alan Berry.

