Come Dine With Me The Musical Tickets

Based on the iconic TV show "Come Dine With Me," The Musical makes its London debut at the Turbine Theatre for a limited run. A dinner party, a blend of characters, and the opportunity to judge each other (not entirely just on the food) creates the perfect recipe for unmissable drama. Mixing culinary competition with a splash of chardonnay, don't miss out on the chance to give this show a 10. Book your tickets now!

About Come Dine With Me The Musical

At a dinner party where behind-the-scenes scheming takes place, a Sound Man steps into the role of detective. With a touch of star-crossed romance, and featuring plenty of juicy arpeggios, this fictional drama provides a fresh perspective on the TV show like never before. Written by Sam Norman and Aaron King, this new musical sheds light on the chaos that ensues, going beyond the surface-level drama of meltdowns, sore losers, and temperamental winners to delve deeper behind the scenes.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The hugely successful hit TV show, Come Dine With Me, has been nominated for seven National Television awards.

“An absolute treat” – The Spy in the Stalls, “A very jolly show, well executed and very funny” – North West End , “It's refreshingly and unapologetically joyful” – Lisa in the Theatre.

