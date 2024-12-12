COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular London tickets

Featuring hit songs from the multi award-winning film plus the finest international circus stars, the greatest show has just got even better. Roll up, roll up and witness the extraordinary, book your official tickets to COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular today.

About COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular

Journey into a vibrant backstage world for an immersive pre-show experience before taking your seats in our 700-seat Big Top for an incredible show where circus meets musical theatre in this brand-new live event inspired by the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture. COME ALIVE! features all the hit songs by Pasek and Paul including ‘This Is Me,’ ‘Rewrite the Stars,’ ‘A Million Dreams,’ ‘Tightrope’ and ‘The Greatest Show’.

The pre-show experience offers a glimpse into life behind the big top as you stumble across secret performances and meet a host of curious characters all while enjoying delicious food and drink. Featuring critically acclaimed circus superstars (Including Cirque de Demain Medal Winners) and musical theatre talent from the West End, this is a thrilling feast for the senses.

Big praise for the big top

“The best thing I have seen all year” - The Sun

“Spectacular” - The Stage

“An extravaganza of festivity and spectacle” - London Theatre

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular creatives

Creative Director - Simon Hammerstein

- Simon Hammerstein Composer, Arranger, Conductor and Music Producer - Matthew Brind

- Matthew Brind Choreographer - Jerry Reeve

- Jerry Reeve Lighting Director - Adam Bassett

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular cast