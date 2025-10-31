Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Halloween Spectacular London tickets

In celebration of the spooky season, the Empress Museum in Earls Court will transform into a haunted hall of hidden illusions, oddities and eerie delights, offering even more for ticket holders to explore before taking their seats for showtime. Come ‘Alive’… or Come ‘Dead’… but definitely come dressed up. BOO!k your official tickets today!

About Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Halloween Spectacular

Journey into a vibrant backstage world for an immersive pre-show experience before taking your seats in our 700-seat Big Top for an incredible show where circus meets musical theatre in this brand-new live event inspired by the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture. COME ALIVE! features all the hit songs by Pasek and Paul including ‘This Is Me,’ ‘Rewrite the Stars,’ ‘A Million Dreams,’ ‘Tightrope’ and ‘The Greatest Show’.

The pre-show experience offers a glimpse into life behind the big top as you stumble across secret performances and meet a host of curious characters all while enjoying delicious food and drink. Featuring critically acclaimed circus superstars (Including Cirque de Demain Medal Winners) and musical theatre talent from the West End, this is a thrilling feast for the senses.

Special Halloween performances

31st October, 2:30pm – Halloween Family Matinee

A family-friendly performance featuring trick or treats, a costume competition, games with spooktacular goodies and prizes, and special guest performers during the pre-show.

31st October, 7:30pm – Halloween Party

A night for grown-ups including a complimentary Halloween themed cocktail, over the top, scary, special pre-show performers, and more thrills and chills around every corner. A post-show after party will take place with a DJ under the ‘Night Sky’ tent (within the Empress Museum) from 21:30 until late, and the Empress Diner will stay open late.

Big praise for the big top

“The best thing I have seen all year” - The Sun

“Spectacular” - The Stage

“An extravaganza of festivity and spectacle” - London Theatre

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Halloween Spectacular creatives

Creative Director - Simon Hammerstein

- Simon Hammerstein Composer, Arranger, Conductor and Music Producer - Matthew Brind

- Matthew Brind Choreographer - Jerry Reeve

- Jerry Reeve Lighting Director - Adam Bassett

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Halloween Spectacular cast