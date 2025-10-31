Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Halloween Spectacular Tickets at the The Empress Museum, London

    Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Halloween Spectacular

    Come alive... or dead!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 6+. Under 5's, inc. babes in arms, will not be permitted. Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult
    Running time
    2hrs 40mins
    Performance dates
    22 to 31 October 2025

    Next Available Performances of Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Halloween Spectacular

    TODAY is 4th September 2025

    October 2025

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily Friendly TicketsHalf Term TicketsLimited Run TicketsHalloween TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies