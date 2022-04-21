Menu
    Cinderella Tickets at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London

    Cinderella

    A new Cinderella production by Andrew Lloyd Webber is now open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 6+. Children under 3 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2 hours & 40 minutes (including 20 min interval)
    Performance dates
    25 June 2021 - 19 February 2023
    Content
    Contains strong language. Contains scenes of sexual nature. Despite the Queen’s tight laws in Belleville, please be advised that some swear words and adult themes are found in Cinderella.
    Special notice

    We aren’t able to admit any children under the age of 4 and every customer must have their own ticket. To help us make sure everyone enjoys the show, your little ones need to be able to sit in their own seat without any assistance.

    We recommend all audience members wear a face covering throughout their visit, but this is a personal choice.

    The appearance of any actor cannot be guaranteed and it does not constitute as a material change.

    On Tuesday and Wednesday evening performances, the role of Cinderella will be played by Georgina Onuorah.

    Carrie Hope Fletcher will not be performing on 22-24 March, 19-24 April and 20-22 May [subject to change]. Georgina Onuorah will be playing the part of Cinderella in these performances.

    Next Available Performances of Cinderella

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 January 2023 February 2023

