Cinderella Gillian Lynne Theatre tickets on sale now!

The World Premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella is now performing at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre, a new romantic musical comedy featuring a book by 2021 OSCAR winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Women) and lyrics by Tony & Olivier Award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs with choreography by Joanne Hunter.

Cinderella's award-winning creative team

The creative team behind the epic new Cinderella musical features a host of A-list creators. Living legend and West End maven Andrew Lloyd Webber provides the music treatment for this hit musical adaptation. It has a book and original story written by 2021 Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), lyrics from David Zippel (City of Angels, Hercules, The Woman in White), and all-new choreography by JoAnn Hunter. The 2021 Cinderella musical is directed by multi-award-winning director Laurence Connor (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera).

Who stars in Cinderella?

Carrie Hope Fletcher stars in Webber’s Cinderella musical adaptation in the role. Fletcher recently starred in Les Miserables at London’s Sondheim Theatre. Fletcher is joined by Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (The View Upstairs, Mamma Mia) as the stepmother and emerging star Ivano Turco as the charming Prince Sebastian.

Also featured in the cast are Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters, Gloria Onitiri as Godmother, Georgina Onuorah as Alternate Cinderella/Ensemble, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

Completing the Cinderella cast are Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp and Matthieu Vinetot.

Carrie Hope Fletcher does not perform at Tuesday or Wednesday evening shows. She will not be performing on 22-24 March, 19-24 April and 20-22 May [subject to change].

What is Cinderella about?

Welcome to Belleville! The most aggressively picturesque town in the history of the world populated exclusively with gorgeous townsfolk. The only person steadfastly refusing to live in the fairy tale is Cinderella, loud-mouthed and dripping with disdain. Her oldest and only friend, Prince Sebastian, has suddenly become heir to the throne. This news provokes an unexpected spark into their relationship. With the Queen suddenly announcing a Royal Wedding all looks lost for the blossoming romance until Cinderella meets The Godmother who can fix anything.

How to get the best Cinderella Andrew Lloyd Webber tickets?

Tickets for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London are in incredibly high demand. UK theatregoers are hungry for the latest Andrew Lloyd Webber show and will stop at nothing to get their hands on those West End Cinderella tickets, even it means enlisting the help of the Fairy Godmother herself. So make sure to to bibbidi-bobbidi book your tickets to Cinderella at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre whilst stocks last!