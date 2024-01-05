Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer Cinderella Tickets at the King's Head Theatre, London

    Cinderella

    Boogie on over to the ball this Christmas!

    5 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    All ages welcome.
    Running time
    2 hours (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    8 December 2024 - 6 January 2025
    Special notice

    Children 3 years and under may sit on the lap of an adult, children 4+ require their own ticket.

    Cinderella Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (5 customer reviews)

    Kelly crouch

    5 January

    Took my four year old granddaughter and she really enjoyed it! Very funny and great characters Would definitely recommend ??

    Roberto from Central London

    27 December 23

    Amazing show!! All the family enjoy it. Acting excellent ?? great afternoon.

    Offer Cinderella Ticket Offer Details

    SAVE ON TICKET PRICES Valid on all performances 1 December 2024 - 5 January 2025. Book by 17 August 2024

    Next Available Performances of Cinderella

    TODAY is 26th July 2024

    December 2024 January 2025

    Tags:

    MusicalComedy TicketsFamily Friendly TicketsChristmas TicketsClassics TicketsLimited Run TicketsPantomime Tickets

    We use cookies