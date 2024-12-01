Cinderella Tickets

This Christmas, Cinderella is coming to The Kings Head, in a new adaptation where the traditional pantomime meets disco. This modern immersive pantomime spectacular will feature sensational songs, hilarious comedy, romance, puppetry, and plenty of audience participation. Put on your glass slippers and book your tickets now for this family pantomime with a sparkly twist!

About Cinderella

In drizzly London, with everyone so busy, romance was hard to find. Cinderella needs help to leave her life of drudgery and explore a world full of adventures. A shy Prince needs someone to help bring him out of his shell and find his mojo. Could they help each other find the courage to change their lives? The Fairy Godmother thinks so! Join her on this romantic roller-coaster of Christmas adventure! Boo the selfish stepsisters, Peckham and Dalston! Cheer on our North London lovers, Cinderella and the Prince! Boogie on down with Buttons and his daffy duck, Quackers!

You’re all invited to the big Disco Ball this Christmas! So wave your hands in the air, like you just don’t care – and have the time of your lives at the King’s Head’s intimate, immersive panto spectacular!

Cinderella Facts and Critical Acclaim