This year, we’re rockin’ around the Christmas tree with the fabulously festive show Christmas Actually! Te perfect gift for all your friends and family, Christmas Actually invites you to gather your loved ones at the Royal Festival Hall this December for an epic Christmas variety show! Book your tickets now!

About Christmas Actually

Christmas Actually is putting all of the presents under the tree. With humour, music, stories, and a star cast, this flawlessly funny and magical evening has all of the holiday spirit you could ask for. The evening will feature Christmas classics performed by a live band alongside moving true stories, all taking place in front of a stunning backdrop of live art from some of the most well-known artists and illustrators in the world.

In the true spirit of the holiday season, the evening would not be complete without some hilarious letters to Santa Claus, a good old-fashioned singalong, and even some poetry for a tinsel-finishing touch, as well as some brilliantly terrible Christmas cracker jokes, read aloud by celebrities on screen. Full cast, creative team and celebrity guests to be announced. The creatives of Christmas Actually

Christmas Actually is organised by renowned British screenwriter, producer and director Richard Curtis, known for his work on classic films such as Love Actually, Notting Hill, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Richard Curtis has paired up with Comic Relief for this night of marvellous merriment.

