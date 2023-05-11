Tickets now on sale for Christina Bianco – in Divine Company

Part Barbra Streisand, part Bette Midler, part Tracy Ullman, Christina Bianco is the whole package. Experience all your favourite divas, in the singular form of this internationally renowned performer. Don’t miss your chance to see Christina Bianco’s strictly limited, 9-day run at Menier Chocolate Factory. Book your tickets today!

What is Christina Bianco – in Divine Company about?

Inspired by powerhouse princesses, Christina pays homage to the divine divas of our day through her uncanny vocals and hysterical impressions. With music spanning a wide range of styles and eras that the whole family can enjoy, Christina’s playful take on well-known classics will have you grinning from ear to ear.

Who is Christina Bianco?

Hailing from New York City, Christina reached international acclaim through her viral YouTube videos and legendary guest spot TV performances. Most recently the award-winning actress, comedian, and singer played the iconic role of Fanny Brice in Theatre Marigny’s much-celebrated production of Funny Girl.

Book your tickets for Christina Bianco – in Divine Company today.

This is a unique chance to experience all your favourite singers through one extremely talented performer, as Christina Bianco effortlessly embodies the greatest performers of all time. Don't miss the chance to be In Divine Company, with Christina Bianco! Book your tickets today.