Chess the Musical is coming to Theatre Royal Drury Lane!

**_Chess_** returns to London's West End for the first time since 2018. With lyrics by **Sir Tim Rice** and music by ABBA legends **Björn Ulvaeus** and **Benny Andersson**, it's a show that you just can't miss!

What is Chess about?

This politically driven musical drama revolves around a Cold War chess match for the world title. The battle between the American and Soviet players in Bangkok is being twisted and turned by their respective governments for politically motivated purposes. When an intriguing Hungarian refugee enters the picture, she becomes another player in their emotional game. Being used as pawns by their governments and caught between two world powers, the struggle threatens to destroy their lives.

What songs are in Chess?

Set in the late 1970s/early 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War, **_Chess_** features a fantastic soundtrack well-loved worldwide. The album went Top Ten in the UK, West Germany, South Africa, and Sweden. **_Chess_** also landed in the Top Ten in a BBC Listener Poll of Essential Musicals. The show includes such classic hits as 'I Know Him So Well', 'One Night in Bangkok', 'Anthem', 'Heaven Help My Heart', and 'Pity the Child'.

The cast of Chess

The 50-piece **London Musical Theatre Orchestra** accompanies the cast in this revival of Chess. **Samantha Barks** (_Les Miserables_, _Frozen_) stars as Florence alongside **Hadley Fraser** (_Phantom Of The Opera_, _City of Angels_) as Anatoly.

Chess tickets are on sale now!

**_Chess_** opens at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on the 1st August 2022. Due to popular demand a second performance has been added for the concert which was supposed to run for one night only. So book your **_Chess_ tickets** early to guarantee your seats to this amazing musical revival!