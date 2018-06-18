Menu
    Chess - The Musical in Concert Tickets at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

    Chess - The Musical in Concert

    Samantha Barks and Hadley Fraser star in the West End return of Chess!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    1 & 2 August 2022
    Content
    The appearance of any given artist is not guaranteed and no refunds or exchanges will be available should changes be made from the advertised cast

    5 / 5 (157 customer reviews)

    Keith Archer

    18 June 18

    The show was excellent, but unfortunately the seats were not. We had a restricted view which was not mentioned when we booked and spoilt the enjoyment of the show.

    Sue Dyson

    5 June 18

    Superb production - strength throughout the cast and orchestra / band.

    August 2022

    Chess - The Musical in Concert news

    Murray Head makes an unfortunate exit from Chess, replaced with fantastic US actor 6/4/2018, 1.42pm
    Full cast announced for the anticipated West End revival of Chess 27/3/2018, 4.15pm

