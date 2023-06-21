Menu
    Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical - Wimbledon Tickets at the New Wimbledon Theatre, London

    Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical - Wimbledon

    Charlie Bucket's dreams come true in this production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 7+ years
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    21 June - 1 July 2023
    Special notice

    Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (18+). No Under 5s allowed in venue.

    Next Available Performances of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical - Wimbledon

