The exhilarating musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factoy makes a welcome return to London.

About Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket dreams of winning a trip to Wonka's Factory. But when he finds a golden ticket and his aspiration comes true, he is faced with a whole host of fantasical characters, that ingnite his imagination and test his authetiticty. Will Charlie acheive his dreams and help his family?

The cast and creatives of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Gareth Snook leads the cast of Charlie and Chocolate Factory as Willy Wonka, alongside a hugely talented group of young actors that will alternate the role of Charlie Bucket. The cast also features Kazmin Borrer, Lydia Bradd, Darcie Brown, Michael D'Cruze, Kate Milner, Ewan Gillies, Christopher Howell, Lucy Hutchison, Teddy Hinde, Patrick King, Jodie Knight, Jonathan MacDonald, Marisha Morgan, Victoria Nicol, Katherine Picar, Morgan Scott, Robin Simones Da Silva, Leonie Spilsbury, Ty-Reece Stewart, Natasha Volley and Emily Winter.

This spectacular musical is directed by James Brining. The production features a plethora of high energy song and dance numbers, including “The Double Bubble Duchess”, “It's Teavee Time”, and “More of Him to Love”. This sensational musical is choreographed by Emma Jane Boyle and designed by Simon Higlett.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the classic fairytale of rags to riches, set to with beathtaking sets and a thumping soundtrack.