Book your official tickets today and celebrate the timeless music of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel as The tale of hope, redemption and the power of love comes to the Royal Festival Hall for a one-night-only concert.

What is Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel: A Concert about?

Climb aboard and let yourself be whisked away for a night of magic and breathtaking music from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless classic.

Performed by a live orchestra, and performed by stars from Les Misérables, Hamilton and Phantom of the Opera, the entrancing musical score features the hit songs ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, ‘Mister Snow’ and ‘If I Loved You’, which made the musical Time magazine’s choice of best musical of the 20th century.

Facts and critical acclaim

Rebecca Caine originated the role of Cosette in the premiere of Les Misérables, and originated the role of Christine in the Canadian production of Phantom of the Opera.

Richard Rodgers wrote that Carousel was his favourite of all his musicals.

The musical has won seven Tony's awards and four Olivier's.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel: A Concert cast

Main cast

Billy Bigelow: Jamie Muscato

Julie Jordan: Christina Allado

Nettie Fowler: Rebecca Caine

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel: A Concert creatives

Main creatives

Music and Lyrics: Richard Rodgers