Bugsy Malone comes to London's West End!

Prepare yourself for a criminally good time as Bugsy Malone hits the London stage. The universally acclaimed production comes to the Alexandra Palace in London's West End this Christmas for a six-week run! Whip up a good time with tickets to Bugsy Malone for the whole family!

Bugsy Malone awards and songs

The award-winning 1976 movie by Alan Parker is famous for its prohibition-era story, its cast of child actors, and custard pies as weapons. The film launched the careers of Scott Baio and Jodie Foster and received three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture for a Musical, and eight BAFTA nominations.

Director Sean Holmes brings this critically acclaimed stage adaptation of Bugsy Malone to London's Apollo Theatre. The production is choreographed by Drew McOnie (winner of the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer) and designed by multi-award-winning stage designer Jon Bausor. Casting – to be announced – features a company of thirty-nine young actors, including three teams of seven children.

Like the film, the Bugsy Malone stage musical features classic songs by Paul Williams, including 'Fat Sam's Grand Slam', 'So You Wanna Be A Boxer', and 'My Name is Tallulah.' A masterclass in musical comedy with a joyously uplifting finale, Bugsy Malone is a musical you can't afford to miss!

What is Bugsy Malone about?

New York during Prohibition is a city on the edge, full of gangsters, showgirls, and daydreamers. Rival gang bosses Dandy Dan and Fat Sam are at war. After getting his hands on the new-fangled "splurge" gun, Dandy Dan has the upper hand, and the custard pies fly, meaning Fat Sam is in big trouble!

Now here comes Bugsy Malone, a down and out one-time boxer and all-around stand up guy. All he wants is to spend time with Blousey, his new love, but that isn't to be. Instead, he's called upon as a last resort for Fat Sam's gang.

Will Bugsy resist his old flame, the seductive singer Tallulah, and can he stay out of trouble long enough to avoid being taken into custard-y? There's only one way to find out…

Bugsy Malone tickets on sale now!

Book your Bugsy Malone tickets now to secure the best seats at the Apollo Theatre when you try our interactive seating plan. Bugsy Malone West End theatre tickets are selling out fast, so don't miss your chance to see this toe-tapping, pie-slinging production!