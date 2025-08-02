Menu
    Brigadoon Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    Brigadoon

    Journey to the captivating Scottish Highlands with the musical classic, Brigadoon.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    2 August - 20 September 2025
    Access
    BSL Interpreted: Tuesday 2 September, 7.45pm. Captioned: Friday 5 September, 7.45pm. Audio Described: Saturday 6 September, 2.15pm.

    Next Available Performances of Brigadoon

