Brigadoon London tickets

Be transported to the entrancing Scottish Highlands with Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s enchanting adaptation of Brigadoon. Created by the writers behind musical classics; My Fair Lady, Camelot and Gigi, book your official tickets today!

About Brigadoon

WW2 fighter pilots Tommy and Jeff, who have crash landed in the Highlands of Scotland, are searching for a way home. At the same time, just beyond the hills, sisters Fiona and Jean are preparing for a wedding. Over the course of one chance day in the dreamlike village of Brigadoon, their stories entwine. But can love last in this enchanting place where everything is not quite as it seems?

Behind The Curtain

The musical features soaring songs, including; ‘Almost Like Being in Love’, ‘Waitin’ for My Dearie’ and ‘The Heather on the Hill’ - which we haven’t heard performed in London for over 35 years!

Worth The Applause

First performed in 1947 on Broadway, the original production ran for a total of 581 performances. The show transferred to London two years later, where it ran for 685 performances. The transfer starred Noele Gordon , who later went on to achieve television fame in the popular soap opera, Crossroads.

, who later went on to achieve television fame in the popular soap opera, Crossroads. In 1954 Brigadoon was immortalised on film starring Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse .

and . Although the highland town of Brigadoon is fictional, it is believed to be named after a bridge which is located south of Alloway in Ayrshire, Scotland called Brig o’Doon which is also the setting for the final verse of “Tam o’Shanter” by Robert Burns.

Please Bear In Mind

Please note, this production contains mentions of suicide. This musical is most suitable for ages 8+. It remains the responsibility of the parent/guardian in advance of purchase to make their own judgement as to the suitability of the show for their child. Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted to the venue.

Brigadoon Cast

Main Cast

Fiona MacLaren – Danielle Fiamanya

– Danielle Fiamanya Tommy Albright – Louis Gaunt

Main Creatives