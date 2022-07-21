Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Briefs: Bite Club Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Briefs: Bite Club

    The cult cabaret from down under comes to London!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is strictly 18+.
    Running time
    1 hour 45 minutes
    Performance dates
    21 July - 31 July 2022
    Content
    WARNING: Contains some scenes that include full nudity and adult language.

    Next Available Performances of Briefs: Bite Club

    TODAY is 1st June 2022

    July 2022

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies