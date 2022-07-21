Briefs: Bite Club tickets now available!

This incredible cult cabaret from down under is coming to London’s Southbank Centre for an explosively, but extremely limited run. Do not miss your chance to catch this completely unique hedonistic experience, book your tickets for Briefs Bite Club now or be left wishing you had!

Briefs Factory and Sahara Beck present Bite Club

Briefs Factory, Brisbane’s cult cabaret, and circus star troublemakers, are coming together with celebrated songstress Sahara Beck to bring you a truly one-of-a-kind, out-of-this-world show!

Bite Club is a hedonistic haze where you’ll be invited to a shotgun wedding with table settings of music, circus, drag, burlesque, theatre and comedy.

Known as one of Australia’s most unique and striking performers Sahara Beck is sure to blow you away with her power vocals lifting up the soaring displays of talents from the Briefs boys. The glorious pop pulse reveals slick tricks and heart-stopping trouble alongside heady hooks and swelling strings. Their slick tomfoolery and heart-stopping hooliganism is bathed in suave synth, heady hooks and swelling strings, all set to a glorious pop pulse. Be sure that you’re prepared for this evocative, irreverent and physical performance.

Briefs Factory are known for their outrageous acts inspired by circus, drag, dance, burlesque, music and comedy, not to mention the ever-changing world in which we live. Join them as they bring their award-winning, genre-defying, political party punk to London’s Southbank Centre.

Tickets for Briefs: Bite Club are on sale now!

You won’t want to be left behind as Briefs make a whirlwind stop in London. Sink your teeth into something meaty, book your tickets for Briefs Bite Club now, whilst availability lasts!