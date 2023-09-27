Tickets for Bloody Elle are available now!

After an immensely successful and completely sold-out stint at the Traverse Theatre in the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the acclaimed production Bloody Elle is coming to the Lyric Theatre in the West End. Blending the elements of a captivating gig and an intimate one-woman performance, this show is a beautifully heart-warming narrative of experiencing first love. The highly anticipated return of Bloody Elle is here for three days only, so book your tickets today!

What is Bloody Elle about?

Elle's path crosses with Eve's, their meeting is a cosmic collision. With guacamole-green eyes, posh hair, and a charming freckle on her chin, Eve's touch is enough to send the world into a whirl.

This love saga, unapologetically bold, is a testament to authenticity and is infused with laughter that resonates deep in the belly. Brimming with those heart-fluttering, time-halting instances familiar to all. It's raw. It's exquisite, and it's an unmistakable "moment moment."

What is Bloody Elle like and who created it?

Immersed in an original live score that conjures the sensation of a robust ten-piece ensemble gracing the stage, Bloody Elle will sweep you away to the heart of a vibrant, jam-packed gig — whether it's an intimate pub setting or a grand arena with 10,000 eager seats. This distinctive production, in collaboration with Rebel Productions, is the brainchild of the talented Lauryn Redding, as both its author and performer.

An ode to the queer experience, Bloody Elle is a masterpiece that you don’t want to miss. Book your tickets today!