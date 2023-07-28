Menu
    Blippi: Wonderful World Tour - Alexandra Palace Tickets at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, London

    Blippi: Wonderful World Tour - Alexandra Palace

    Expect catchy music, lots of dancing and heaps of fun from world sensation Blippi.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 2+
    Running time
    1 hour (no interval)
    Performance dates
    28 July - 6 August 2023.
    Special notice

    Please note, all children over the age of 18 months require their own ticket.

