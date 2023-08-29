Menu
    Blippi - The Wonderful World Tour - Rose Theatre Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    Expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun from world sensation Blippi.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 2+
    Running time
    1 hour (no interval)
    Performance dates
    29 August - 9 September 2023
    Special notice

    Please note, all children over the age of 18 months require their own ticket.

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily FriendlyChildrenLimited Run

