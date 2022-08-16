Tickets to see Blippi The Musical live in London are on sale now

Your child’s favourite character Blippi is coming to life on the stage of London’s Apollo Theatre. Don’t miss the chance to experience the wonder of Blippi the Musical in its limited 3-week UK premiere. Book Blippi tickets now whilst availability lasts.

Blippi the Musical Live on Stage!

Full of curiosity and fun Blippi has long been one your children’s favourite friends. Now, Blippi is coming off of your screen and onto the stage. This incredible world-class production makes its UK debut in London’s West End. Known for inspiring and encouraging children to learn and foster their natural curiosity, Blippi helps to teach through doing, playing and exploring. The live show will be no different. Your kids will learn about the world that surrounds them all whilst singing and dancing along to this unique show.

Perfect for children aged 2 to 7, Blippi is a family favourite entertainer and educator. The videos have been viewed more than 12 billion times. Now see a stage actor bring the character to life, don’t worry, your favourite songs, including The Excavator Song will be part of the show!

Blippi the Musical tickets are available now!

Looking for something to do with your little ones? Blippi is coming to London just in time for the summer holidays. Your kids are sure to be on the edge of their seats as their favourite learning companion comes to life on the stage.