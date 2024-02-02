Bling London Tickets

It’s 2008, season two of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is airing, Britney’s made her comeback and a group of teenagers are about to steal $3 million worth of belongings from Hollywood celebrity’s homes.

More About The Show

BLING is inspired by the unbelievably true events that saw the most unlikely criminal gang manage to shake Hollywood to its core. With music and lyrics by Elliot Clay (Millennials) this darkly comic popopera lampoons noughties culture and asks how and, more importantly, why they did it… O.M.G!!!

Bling Creatives

Music and Lyrics - Elliot Clay Book - Tori Allen-Martin