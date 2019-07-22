Menu
    Offer Black Is The Color Of My Voice Tickets at the Wilton's Music Hall, London

    Black Is The Color Of My Voice

    Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, and featuring many of her most iconic songs performed live

    70 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    1 hour and 15 mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    13 - 15 March 2025
    Content
    Recommended for ages 12+

    Black Is The Color Of My Voice Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (70 customer reviews)

    customerRae

    22 July 19

    Would recommend.Brill actor.

    Ayomide Olatunji

    20 July 19

    Very well produced, a broad strokes overview of the life of Nina Simone, well chosen songs.

    Offer Black Is The Color Of My Voice Ticket Offer Details

    Valid 13 - 15 Mach 2025. Book by 5 March 2025 at 5pm.

    Next Available Performances of Black Is The Color Of My Voice

    TODAY is 21st February 2025

    March 2025

    Tags:

    MusicalLimited Run Tickets

