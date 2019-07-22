Black Is The Color Of My Voice

Drawing inspiration from Nina Simone's life, Black Is The Color Of My Voice is a powerful production that showcases many of her most iconic songs all performed live and comes to Wiltons for a strictly limited run.

Nina Simone was born Eunice Kathleen Waymon on 21 Feb 1933, in Tryon, North Carolina and was a pioneering figure in music, blending genres like jazz, blues, soul, gospel, and classical. Her amazing talent as a pianist and vocalist, paired with her unflinching activism, made her a trailblazer who inspired generations. Simone’s musical career was deeply influenced by her early classical music training, which she used to create a distinctive sound that transcended traditional genres.

Behind The Curtain

Apphia Campbell’s critically acclaimed play, Black Is The Color Of My Voice, tells the story of a talented singer and civil rights activist seeking redemption after the sudden death of her father. As she reflects on her journey, she recalls her transformation from a young piano prodigy with a life devoted to the church, to becoming a celebrated jazz vocalist at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement.

Apphia Campbell is an acclaimed playwright, actress, producer, and singer, renowned for her powerful, politically charged works that delve into the African-American experience. A native of the United States, she earned a BFA in Theatre Performance from Florida International University

Worth The Applause

With standing ovations across the UK, sold-out performances in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh, and London's West End, Black Is The Color Of My Voice also took home the Best Theatre Award at Adelaide Fringe 2024.

Please Bear In Mind

Please bear in mind that this production is recommended for ages 12+.

Black Is The Color Of My Voice London cast

Apphia Campbell