Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tickets for the London Palladium

A tale as old as time, Beauty and the Beast is coming to the West End following the completion of their extremely successful UK and Ireland tour. The Disney spectacular Beauty and the Beast will come to the London Palladium for a strictly limited run from 24 June to 17 September 2022. When the Olivier Award-winning musical returns to London it is certain that you’ll be enchanted by tickets to Beauty and the Beast.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast musical

You already know the story of Belle, a beautiful young woman who doesn’t quite fit in in the little village where she lives with her beloved eccentric father, Maurice. When her father offends the owner of an enchanted castle Belle trades her freedom for his.



She keeps her word to return to be kept prisoner by the Beast who owns the castle. Surprisingly, she befriends the castle inhabitants who work their hardest to make her feel at home. With your favourite songs from the movie like ‘Be Our Guest’, ‘Gaston’ and ‘Something There’ as well as special songs created specifically for the stage musical, this show has enchanted audiences around the world.

Beauty and the Beast London Cast

Casting for the London Palladium run of Beauty and the Beast has now been confirmed. Shaq Taylor (Hex, Girl from the North Country) will take on the lead role of Beast for the London run, joining Courtney Stapleton in her critically lauded turn as Belle.

Continuing in their roles will be Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins) as Lumiere and Tom Senior (Eugenius!) as Gaston, with Sam Bailey (Blood Brothers) as Mrs Potts and Nigel Richards (The Phantom of the Opera) as Cogsworth. Martin Ball (Les Misérables) takes the role of Maurice, Samantha Bingley (The Secret Garden) is Wardrobe, Emma Caffrey (Curtains) is Babette and Louis Stockil (Miss Saigon) plays Le Fou.

Angela Lansbury, whose portrayal of Mrs Potts in the Disney film has warmed the hearts of many, will voice the prologue narrator.

The full company is completed by ensemble and swings Richard Astbury, Sarah Benbelaid, Jake Bishop, Pamela Blair, Liam Buckland, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Autumn Draper, Daisy Edwards, Alyn Hawke, George Hinson, Jennifer Louise Jones, Brontë Lavine, Thomas-Lee Kidd, David McIntosh, Aimee Moore, Sam Murphy, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Emily Squibb, Grace Swaby, India Thornton and Rhys West.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast London Creatives

Beauty and the Beast features a book by Linda Woolverton, music from Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and lyrics from Tim Rice and Howard Ashman. The Disney classic is directed and choreographed by Matt West, with the creative team featuring scenic designer Stan Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and lighting designer Natasha Katz.

New dance arrangements have been created by David Chase, while Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are musical supervisor/vocal arranger and orchestrator.

Rick Sordelet is the fight director, Lorenzo Pisoni is the physical movement coordinator, Sam Scalamoni is the associate director, Chandon Jones is the associate choreographer and Nick Winston is the associate UK director/choreographer. Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Completing the design team are John Shivers as sound designer, Darryl Maloney as the video and projections designer, and David H Lawrence as hair designer. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusions designer.

Beauty and the Beast films

The 1991 animated film was the first-ever animated film to take home the Best Motion Picture award at the Golden Globes. The film has been a family favourite since its release and Belle has become one of the most beloved Disney princesses.

In 2017 a live-action remake of the animated classic was released and became the highest-grossing live-action musical film, bringing in over 1.2 billion dollars. The film, with a screenplay by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos starred Harry Potter alumna Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. The all-star ensemble included Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

Make a wish for the Beauty and the Beast musical in London

