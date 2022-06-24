Menu
    Beauty and the Beast Tickets at the London Palladium, London

    Beauty and the Beast

    Be Our Guest at the London Palladium this summer!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 6+. Under 3s will not be admitted. All persons 16 of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult and cannot be seated alone in the auditorium. All patrons, regardless of age, must have their own ticket.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    24 June 2022 - 17 September 2022
    Content
    Contains strobe lighting and theatrical smoke/fog effects.
    Special notice

    Please note the producers cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist. The schedule is subject to change and may be affected by contracts, holidays, illness or events beyond the producers’ control.

    Access
    There will be a Signed performance on Wednesday 6 July at 7:30pm, a Captioned performance on Wednesday 27 July at 7:30pm, a Relaxed performance on Thursday 4 August at 1:30pm, and an Audio described performance on Wednesday 7 September at 7:30pm.

