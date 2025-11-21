Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story London tickets

Award-winning adult-panto queens, He’s Behind You! return with a ridiculous new version of another classic(ish) panto. Playing this Christmas (obviously), book your official tickets to Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story at the Charing Cross Theatre today.

About Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story

Step into the frosty village of Lickmanochers, where timid Bertie finds himself trapped in the castle of a hairy, high-camp aristocrat in need of a serious makeover. As the snow falls, so do inhibitions in this outrageously funny adult panto. Packed with big laughs, wild costumes, and cheeky songs, it’s London’s must-see festive night out; fabulous, filthy, and strictly not for kids.

★★★★★ "Outrageous. The hit of the festive season" – The Stage, Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick

★★★★ "A fun festive treat. Terrifically entertaining. Delightfully daft" – Gay Times, Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick

★★★★★ "Hilarious. Delivers on every front. You won't find another show like it" – Curtain Call, Jack & The Beanstalk: What A Whopper!

★★★★ "Impeccably produced, flawlessly performed, and riotously funny, this is head and shoulders above anything of its kind" – Reviews Hub, Jack & The Beanstalk: What A Whopper!

Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story creatives

Book - Jon Bradfield & Martin Hooper

- Jon Bradfield & Martin Hooper Music and Lyrics - Jon Bradfield

- Jon Bradfield Director - Andrew Beckett

Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story cast

The Dame - Matthew Baldwin

Further Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story casting to be announced.