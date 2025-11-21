Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story London tickets
Award-winning adult-panto queens, He’s Behind You! return with a ridiculous new version of another classic(ish) panto. Playing this Christmas (obviously), book your official tickets to Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story at the Charing Cross Theatre today.
About Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story
Step into the frosty village of Lickmanochers, where timid Bertie finds himself trapped in the castle of a hairy, high-camp aristocrat in need of a serious makeover. As the snow falls, so do inhibitions in this outrageously funny adult panto. Packed with big laughs, wild costumes, and cheeky songs, it’s London’s must-see festive night out; fabulous, filthy, and strictly not for kids.
It’s worth the applause!
- ★★★★★ "Outrageous. The hit of the festive season" – The Stage, Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick
- ★★★★ "A fun festive treat. Terrifically entertaining. Delightfully daft" – Gay Times, Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick
- ★★★★★ "Hilarious. Delivers on every front. You won't find another show like it" – Curtain Call, Jack & The Beanstalk: What A Whopper!
- ★★★★ "Impeccably produced, flawlessly performed, and riotously funny, this is head and shoulders above anything of its kind" – Reviews Hub, Jack & The Beanstalk: What A Whopper!
Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story creatives
- Book - Jon Bradfield & Martin Hooper
- Music and Lyrics - Jon Bradfield
- Director - Andrew Beckett
Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story cast
- The Dame - Matthew Baldwin
Further Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story casting to be announced.