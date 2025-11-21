Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story Tickets at the Charing Cross Theatre, London

    Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story

    The adult panto with a big... heart

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 18+.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    21 November 2025 - 11 January 2026

    Offer Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story Ticket Offer Details

    Valid all performances 21 November 2025 - 11 Januray 2026 Book by 17 August 2025.

    Next Available Performances of Beauty and the Beast - A Horny Love Story

    TODAY is 4th August 2025

    November 2025 December 2025 January 2026

    Tags:

    MusicalComedy ShowsChristmas Shows London TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies