World Beautiful Cabarets London tickets
World Beautiful Cabarets is a special festival of performances at Charing Cross Theatre, where each show is a personal journey into the wonders of nature. Unique artists reflect on our planet’s beauty through music, story, and song - across musical theatre, jazz, opera, and classical genres.
About World Beautiful Cabarets
Inspired by the power and fragility of our environment, World Beautiful Cabarets is a celebration of the natural world and the creativity it sparks. Each artist brings their own lived experience to the stage, exploring their connection to nature through handpicked music and original work. Curated by award-winning actress Janie Dee, the series is playful, radical, reflective, and filled with hope.
It’s worth the applause
Presented in partnership with the London Climate Change Festival, Charing Cross Theatre, and London Wildlife Trust, this 9-day festival offers a stunning showcase of talent. Expect joy, surprise, and soul-stirring performances from London’s finest and freshest voices.
World Beautiful Cabarets performance schedule
Saturday 5 July
15:00 – Janie Dee and Guests
19:30 – Wayne Sleep OBE
21:30 – Carly Mercedes Dyer
Sunday 6 July
16:00 – Lorna Dallas
18:00 – Cassidy Janson
Monday 7 July
19:30 – EM The Master
Tuesday 8 July
19:30 – Barlow & Smith
21:30 – Janie Dee, Josephina Ortiz Lewis, Sophia Priolo, Mazaika Duo
Wednesday 9 July
19:30 – Josephina Ortiz Lewis
21:30 – Three’s Company (Helena, Miriana, Rebecca)
Thursday 10 July
19:30 – Olivia Williams, Lizzie Ball, Julian Ovenden, and special guests
Friday 11 July
19:30 – Alfie Friedman – Unsovereignty
21:30 – Sister Mary – Seven Deadly Sins on Earth
Saturday 12 July
19:30 – Ian Shaw
21:30 – Mazaika Duo
Sunday 13 July
16:00 – Laura Pitt-Pulford
18:00 – Dame Maureen Lipman and Friends