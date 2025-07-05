Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Beautiful World Cabaret Tickets at the Charing Cross Theatre, London

    Beautiful World Cabaret

    Award-winning actress Janie Dee has curated a special series of cabarets just for you!

    Important information

    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    5 July - 13 July 2025

    Next Available Performances of Beautiful World Cabaret

    TODAY is 23rd June 2025

    July 2025

    Tags:

    MusicalContemporary TicketsStars on Stage TicketsLimited Run TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest TicketsOff West End Theatre Special Events Tickets

    We use cookies