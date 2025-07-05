World Beautiful Cabarets London tickets

World Beautiful Cabarets is a special festival of performances at Charing Cross Theatre, where each show is a personal journey into the wonders of nature. Unique artists reflect on our planet’s beauty through music, story, and song - across musical theatre, jazz, opera, and classical genres.

About World Beautiful Cabarets

Inspired by the power and fragility of our environment, World Beautiful Cabarets is a celebration of the natural world and the creativity it sparks. Each artist brings their own lived experience to the stage, exploring their connection to nature through handpicked music and original work. Curated by award-winning actress Janie Dee, the series is playful, radical, reflective, and filled with hope.

Presented in partnership with the London Climate Change Festival, Charing Cross Theatre, and London Wildlife Trust, this 9-day festival offers a stunning showcase of talent. Expect joy, surprise, and soul-stirring performances from London’s finest and freshest voices.

World Beautiful Cabarets performance schedule

Saturday 5 July 15:00 – Janie Dee and Guests 19:30 – Wayne Sleep OBE 21:30 – Carly Mercedes Dyer

Sunday 6 July 16:00 – Lorna Dallas 18:00 – Cassidy Janson

Monday 7 July 19:30 – EM The Master

Tuesday 8 July 19:30 – Barlow & Smith 21:30 – Janie Dee, Josephina Ortiz Lewis, Sophia Priolo, Mazaika Duo

Wednesday 9 July 19:30 – Josephina Ortiz Lewis 21:30 – Three’s Company (Helena, Miriana, Rebecca)

Thursday 10 July 19:30 – Olivia Williams, Lizzie Ball, Julian Ovenden, and special guests

Friday 11 July 19:30 – Alfie Friedman – Unsovereignty

21:30 – Sister Mary – Seven Deadly Sins on Earth

Saturday 12 July 19:30 – Ian Shaw

21:30 – Mazaika Duo

Sunday 13 July 16:00 – Laura Pitt-Pulford

18:00 – Dame Maureen Lipman and Friends