Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Bat Out Of Hell Singalong Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Bat Out Of Hell Singalong

    Scream all of your favourite Meatloaf classics into the sky with Bat Out of Hell Singalong

    Important information

    Child policy
    Please note: Performances on 25 January at 2.30pm and both shows 1 February will be filmed. There will be several cameras in the auditorium and views of the stage may be blocked at any time during the performance. There will be 360 degree filming which will result in audience members being filmed and being visible in any later broadcast. By attending you are agreeing to being filmed. Latecomers will not be admitted
    Running time
    2 hours 40 minutes (including one 20 minute interval).
    Performance dates
    21 March & 28 March 2023.
    Content
    Contains strong language, mature sexual themes, loud music, haze effects, theatrical smoke, strobe lighting, and pyrotechnics (including flames and CO2 jet, confetti).
    Special notice

    Please note that this is a singalong performance of Bat Out of Hell and not a standard performance. Performance dates are 21 March and 28 March 2023.

    Next Available Performances of Bat Out Of Hell Singalong

    TODAY is 9th January 2023

    March 2023

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies