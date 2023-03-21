Tickets for Bat out of Hell Singalong are available now!

Meat Loaf's iconic debut record has been transformed into a must-see dystopian musical that is the ultimate sensory feast and now…you have the chance to singalong! Bat Out of Hell, a fiery Peter Pan meets rock 'n' roll production, is filled with the turbulence of adolescence, presented through dazzling musical performances. Bat Out of Hell rides its motorbikes directly onto the stage of London's Peacock Theatre for Bat Out of Hell Singalong, a night of screaming Meatloaf’s roaring classics into the skies of Obsidian! Get ready to raise the roof with Bat Out of Hell Singalong, book your tickets today!

About Bat Out of Hell Singalong

In Bat Out of Hell, the metropolis of Manhatten has now succumbed to a dystopian ending. In its wake rises a land of wreckage known as Obsidian. Bat Out of Hell Singalong follows The Lost, a group of adolescents who have been made immortal as a consequence of chemical warfare. Join them on their epic adventures as they struggle to free Obsidian from the brutal control of the tyrant Falco, who is gripped by wicked greed.

When the leader of The Lost, Strat and the disobedient daughter of Falco, Raven come together, they find solace and protection within the harsh and perilous ruins…but he will live forever and she will perish, as family and fate are determined to pull them apart.

The music of Bat Out of Hell Singalong

The debut album by legendary rocker Meat Loaf and renowned composer Jim Steinman, titled ‘Bat Out of Hell’ was inspired by the suffering of rural teenage angst and went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time, selling more than 60 million copies worldwide to date and continuing to sell more than 200,000 copies annually. ‘I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)’ was an international success of the album's follow-up, ‘Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell’.

Bat Out of Hell cast and creatives

The International Tour of Bat Out of Hell has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and International Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

