The London Palladium is hosting the rock horror Halloween concert, Bat Boy, this Halloween! With music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe (known for Heathers and Legally Blonde), this smash-hit cult classic first premiered on Halloween in 1997 and has since gone on to have numerous successful off-Broadway and West End runs. Fans worldwide love Bat Boy: The Musical for its incredible supernatural and macabre elements mashed with roaring rock music.

About Bat Boy

What does it mean to be normal? Bat Boy challenges the very idea of normalcy through the character of Edgar, a half-boy/half-bat creature, Edgar lives in a cave in a rural American town. One day, a local sheriff stumbles upon his resting place and delivers him to the home of Dr. Parker, the town's veterinarian.

Eventually, Bat Boy is accepted as a member of the family by Dr. Parker's wife, Meredith, and their teenage daughter, Shelley. However, in this small town that is filled with prejudice and whispers, a deadly secret about Bat Boy’s shocking origins arises, threatening the town to turn against Bat Boy. This dark comedy explores fear, acceptance, and the consequences of labelling someone as an 'other’.

The cast and creatives of Bat Boy

Jordan Luke Gage (known for his roles in Bonnie and Clyde, Heathers) takes on the transformative title role like fans have never seen before. The star-studded cast also includes the exceptional talents of Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, a two-time Olivier Award nominee (recognised for her remarkable performances in Cinderella and In The Heights), Trevor Dion Nicholas (renowned for his roles in Hamilton and Next To Normal), and the fantastic Jodie Steele (known for her roles in Bonnie and Clyde and Heathers).

Bat Boy is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, under the visionary direction of Dean Johnson. The story and book are crafted by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, while the music and lyrics are masterfully composed by Laurence O’Keefe.

Fans of musicals will be blood-thirsty for Bat Boy, a spinge-chillingly brilliant way to indulge in the spirit of Halloween!