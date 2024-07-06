The Baker’s Wife London tickets

Something sweet is cooking at the Menier Chocolate Factory! The cult classic musical from the legendary composer Stephen Schwartz, The Baker’s Wife, will play in the capital for a strictly limited run from 6 July 2024. Starring award-winners Lucie Jones and Clive Rowe, don’t miss your chance to see this big show in an intimate space. Book now!

What is The Baker’s Wife about?

Based on the 1930s French film, La Femme du Boulanger, a baker (Clive Rowe) turns sour and bitter when his young wife (Lucie Jones) runs off with a handsome shepherd. Heartbroken, he refuses to carry on with his work, and the village turns ravenous. The townspeople quickly rally to bring the loose moral lovers back home, but can they return the bakers wife to the confectioner, and in doing so regain their daily bread?

Filled with some of Schwartz’s most delicious music, including ‘Where is the Warmth,’ ‘Chanson’ and ‘Meadowlark,’ the mouth-watering musical will have you beginning for seconds!

Facts and critical acclaim

La Femme du Boulanger picked up the National Board of Review and New York Critics Circle award for Best Foreign Film

Stephen Schwartz is the winner of three Oscars, picking up the Best Original Song award for Colours of the Wind (Pocahontas) and When You Believe (The Prince of Egypt). In addition to the Academy Awards the composer is also the recipient of a Golden Globe, three Grammys, and a Tony.

Clive Rowe won the Olivier award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his turn in the 1997 production of Guys and Dolls.

Lucie Jones represented the UK in the Eurovision song contest back in 2017. It wasn’t the first time the WhatsOnStage winner appeared on screen, having rose to prominence as a notable X Factor contestant eight years prior.

The Baker’s Wife cast

Genevieve the Baker’s Wife: Lucie Jones

Aimable the Baker: Clive Rowe

The Neice’s: Bobbie Chambers , Hana Ichijo , Robyn Rose

, , Teacher: Mark Extance

Denise: Josefina Gabrielle

Phillipe: Jack Gardner

Marquis: Michael Matus

Antoine: David Seadon-Young

Priest: Matthew Seadon-Young

Dominique: Joaquin Pedro Valdes

The Baker’s Wife creatives