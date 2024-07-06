The Baker’s Wife London tickets
Something sweet is cooking at the Menier Chocolate Factory! The cult classic musical from the legendary composer Stephen Schwartz, The Baker’s Wife, will play in the capital for a strictly limited run from 6 July 2024. Starring award-winners Lucie Jones and Clive Rowe, don’t miss your chance to see this big show in an intimate space. Book now!
What is The Baker’s Wife about?
Based on the 1930s French film, La Femme du Boulanger, a baker (Clive Rowe) turns sour and bitter when his young wife (Lucie Jones) runs off with a handsome shepherd. Heartbroken, he refuses to carry on with his work, and the village turns ravenous. The townspeople quickly rally to bring the loose moral lovers back home, but can they return the bakers wife to the confectioner, and in doing so regain their daily bread?
Filled with some of Schwartz’s most delicious music, including ‘Where is the Warmth,’ ‘Chanson’ and ‘Meadowlark,’ the mouth-watering musical will have you beginning for seconds!
Facts and critical acclaim
- La Femme du Boulanger picked up the National Board of Review and New York Critics Circle award for Best Foreign Film
- Stephen Schwartz is the winner of three Oscars, picking up the Best Original Song award for Colours of the Wind (Pocahontas) and When You Believe (The Prince of Egypt). In addition to the Academy Awards the composer is also the recipient of a Golden Globe, three Grammys, and a Tony.
- Clive Rowe won the Olivier award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his turn in the 1997 production of Guys and Dolls.
- Lucie Jones represented the UK in the Eurovision song contest back in 2017. It wasn’t the first time the WhatsOnStage winner appeared on screen, having rose to prominence as a notable X Factor contestant eight years prior.
The Baker’s Wife cast
- Genevieve the Baker’s Wife: Lucie Jones
- Aimable the Baker: Clive Rowe
- The Neice’s: Bobbie Chambers, Hana Ichijo, Robyn Rose
- Teacher: Mark Extance
- Denise: Josefina Gabrielle
- Phillipe: Jack Gardner
- Marquis: Michael Matus
- Antoine: David Seadon-Young
- Priest: Matthew Seadon-Young
- Dominique: Joaquin Pedro Valdes
The Baker’s Wife creatives
- Director: Gordon Greenberg
- Choreographer: Matt Cole
- Music Supervisor: Stuart Morley
- Set & Costume Designer: Paul Farnsworth
- Lighting Designer: Paul Anderson
- Musical Director: Dustin Conrad