Back To The Future the Musical Tickets

Marty McFly is a typical rock ‘n’ roll teenager. Typical, that is, until he is accidentally transported back to 1955 by his friend Dr Emmett Brown’s time-travelling DeLorean. Before he can make his way back to 1985, where he belongs, Marty needs to guarantee that his high-school-aged parents fall in love, or he might not have a future to go back to.

Back to the Future Musical tickets are selling at 88mph for its run at the Adelphi Theatre in London. You won’t be able to turn back the clock, as Back to the Future Musical tickets are expected to be gone in a flash, so make sure you book yours as soon as possible.

Great Scott!

The beloved 1985 film Back to the Future would take the world by storm and eventually become the head of a franchise entailing 2 more films, a television series, theme park rides and video games. Besides being the highest-grossing film of the year, Back to the Future was an awards darling, earning multiple Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations and coming away with a Hugo Award, a Saturn Award and an Academy Award.

Back to the Future introduced us to characters and actors who still hold a place in our hearts today. Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown, and star Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly are household names, in large part due to the success of the franchise. Back To The Future was initially set to premiere in London’s West End in 2015, in celebration of the film’s 30-year anniversary, however, the show’s premiere date was pushed back several times until the project finally came back to life for its 2020 world premiere in Manchester.

Secure your Back to the Future Musical tickets today and experience the adventure of a lifetime, where you’ll feel like you’re stepping right into Hill Valley. Don’t wait until it’s too darn loud—get your Back to the Future Musical tickets now before they vanish into the space-time continuum!

Critical Acclaim & Fun Facts

Back To The Future London includes both original music and songs from the film, like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Bob Gale had expressed interest in creating a Back to the Future musical as far back as 2004, mentioning it at a DeLorean convention.

The music for the show was composed by Alan Silvestri, known for his Grammy-winning work on ‘Cast Away’ and ‘The Polar Express,’ as well as more recent projects like ‘The Witches’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

While the DeLorean time machine is the iconic symbol of Back to the Future, it’s interesting to note that it was originally intended to be…a refrigerator. Eventually, they decided that the DeLorean was a cooler way to travel through time.

Please Bear In Mind

Back To The Future The Musical is suitable for those aged 6+, under 4s will not be admitted. All persons 16 of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult and cannot be seated alone in the auditorium. All patrons, regardless of age, must have their own ticket.

This production includes flashing lights, strobe effects, smoke/haze and pyrotechnics throughout.

How long is Back to the Future the Musical?

Time is very important for Back to the Future the Musical! The show runs for 2 hours 40 minutes, including a 20 minute interval. The multi award-winning musical has Thursday and Saturday matinee performances which start at 2.30pm and finish at 5.10pm. Evening performances start at 7.30pm and finish at 10.10pm and take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Sunday performances begin at 3pm and finish at 5.40pm.

Back To The Future Musical London Cast

Main Cast

Marty Mcfly - Caden Brauch

- Caden Brauch Doc Brown - Brian Conley

- Brian Conley Lorraine Baines - Maddie Grace Jepson

- Maddie Grace Jepson George Mcfly - Orlando Gibbs

- Orlando Gibbs Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry - C.J. Borger

- C.J. Borger Jennifer Parker - Talia Palamathanan

- Talia Palamathanan Biff Tannen - Alex Runicles

- Alex Runicles Strickland/Alternative Doc Brown - Lee Ormsby

- Lee Ormsby Alternative Marty McFly - Oliver Halford

Back To The Future Musical London Creatives

Main Creatives