    Offer Back To The Future Tickets at the Adelphi Theatre, London

    Back To The Future

    Winner of Best New Musical 2022, Back To The Future The Musical is a trip back to 1955!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for general audience aged 6+. Under 4s will not be admitted. All persons 16 of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult and cannot be seated alone in the auditorium. All patrons, regardless of age, must have their own ticket.
    Running time
    2hr 40min
    Performance dates
    20 August 2021 - 3 January 2026
    Content
    This production includes flashing lights, strobe effects, smoke/haze and pyrotechnics throughout.

    Next Available Performances of Back To The Future

    TODAY is 2nd September 2025

    September 2025 October 2025 November 2025 December 2025 January 2026

