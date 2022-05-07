Back to the Future the Musical theatre tickets and hotel package available now!

Great Scott! Back to the Future The Musical is playing in London!

It’s 1985 and Marty McFly is a typical rock ‘n’ roll obsessed teenager. At least, he’s typical until he’s accidentally transported back in time 30 years to 1955 by Dr Emmett Brown’s time-travelling DeLorean. If Marty ever wants to make his way back to the future he came from he’ll need to avert disaster and make certain his high-school-aged parents fall in love, or he might not have a future to go back to.

Who is starring in Back to the Future at the Adelphi Theatre?

The original London cast of Back to the Future stars Roger Bart as Dr. Emmett Brown and Olly Dobson (Bat Out of Hell, Matilda) as Marty McFly. They are joined by co-stars Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Cedric Neal (Chess) as Goldie Wilson, Courtney Mae-Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Hugh Coles (The Festival) as George McFly, and Rosanna Hyland (Sister Act) as Lorraine Baines.

Bob Gale, who, along with Robert Zemeckis wrote the original film, has written the book for the musical. The show features new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard. There are also additional songs from the film including ‘The Power of Love’ and ‘Johnny B. Goode’. The Back to the Future musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town).

The cast and creatives of Back to the Future were nominated for nine What's On Stage Awards and seven Olivier Awards. In addition to winning Best New Musical at both the WOS and Olivier Awards, Tim Lutkin and Gareth Owen took home WOS Awards for Best Lighting and Sound Design, respectively and Hugh Coles won a best-supporting performer award.

